Suzy Cortez ‘heats up’ Argentina vs Colombia with ‘spicy’ photo

The Argentina National Team will seek to return to a new final of the America Cup in its 2021 edition facing the Selection of Colombia, within the action of the semifinal round of the continental tournament.

A few minutes from the opening whistle of the game, Suzy Cortez, the famous Brazilian model, has heated up the game with her peculiar support on social networks for the albiceleste against the Colombian national team.

Via Instagram, the ‘Miss Bum Bum’ shared the image where she poses in the streets of Brazil wearing her swimsuit from the Argentina National Team, while she wet her tremendous charms with water.

“Come on Argentina! Today we will qualify for the Copa América final with two more goals from @leomessi, the best player in history,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the winner of the game between the Argentine National Team and the Colombian National Team will become the rival of the Brazil’s selection in the grand final of the Copa América 2021.

