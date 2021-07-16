Suzy Cortez ‘harangue’ Club América prior to the start of the Apertura 2021

Suzy Cortez, a Brazilian model who loves the Club América Eagles, sent a message of support for the team led by Santiago Solari prior to the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, where they will have significant casualties in the first days.

Cortez responded to a Club América publication on social networks where, through a video, they made it clear that they were preparing in the best way to get to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Also read: Gold Cup: She is Shae Vonstein, the woman who stole the show in the Mexico vs Guatemala game

“There is less to the start of # Apertura2021! #VolemosJuntos. “, Published the América and Suzy Cortez replied:” Come on Eagles! # VamosAmérica. ”, He indicated.

It should be remembered that Club América will debut on matchday 2 of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League at the Azteca Stadium against the Rayos del Necaxa, although they must first be measured against the Gallos de Querétaro in La Corregidora.

On date 3 he will face La Franja del Puebla at the Azteca Stadium as well, and said duel would be played behind closed doors.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content