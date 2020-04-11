Suzy Cortez fills her Bumbum with chocolate without wearing any garment | Instagram

Considered as the woman with the best Bumbum since 2018 Suzy Cortez once again delighted her followers by cover it with chocolate As if it were a delicious dessert and the best thing is that it does not have clothes on.

It seems that the model of Brazilian origin and also criminal lawyer Every day he exceeds himself with his publications because he does nothing more than surprise and delight his followers.

A curious fact that perhaps you did not know, but the majority of his followers (two million one hundred thousand) originate from Mexico, That data has been shared in several interviews.

It may interest you: Suzy Cortez shows her great rear in an elegant Instagram photo

Another thing you might be surprised to know is that Suzy before being a model, studied law to become a criminal lawyer and at that time she was quite a shy woman, who would say no.

In the photograph he appears in profile, wearing only a headband with rabbit ears, with one of his hands cover your bust and the other one lifts it up so that you can enjoy the panorama of its completely chocolate covered bumbum.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The most striking thing about the snapshot is that you can clearly see that does not wear any garment not even his well-known tiny thongs, it is something quite exciting to see because on rare occasions he appears completely without clothes, since Mino always wears a thong.

Check out Suzy Cortez’s photo, click here.

Not everything in Suzy is modeling, swimsuits and scantily clad, she also worries about the current situation that the whole world is experiencing and shares publications requesting her followers and whoever she sees your posts that for the moment they stay in their homes.

On other occasions she has also donated part of her earnings to help others with this situation, these are acts of nobility that not anyone would do and she is someone who cares not only for her followers but for others.

Read also: Photo Suzy Cortez dips a chocolate carrot in her mouth

.