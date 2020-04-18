Suzy Cortez exposes her perfect and great rearguard like never before | Instagram

The famous international model Suzy Cortez stunned her millions of followers on Instagram by expose like never its so perfect rear guard leaving all those who appreciated it wanting more.

Once again, Suzy delighted her followers with a red hot photography who left nothing to the imagination when wearing a tiny bodysuit.

Miss Bumbum has shown hundreds of times that she has a awesome rear and one of the best in the entertainment world.

In the photograph you can see Suzy Cortez with a tiny lingerie set sky blue color that allows to appreciate perfectly its enormous rear while holding the hair with one hand kneeling on the ground.

Enjoy my best content, “wrote the model in her post.

This post was to promote your Web page where share exclusive content and uncensored just paying a monthly fee.

For these complicated times due to the health crisis, it has announced on several occasions that it has promotions so you can fully enjoy this quarantine.

Quickly, his followers were filled with thousands of flattering messages in the photo, and with only 5 hours of it being shared, he has almost 20 thousand likes.

Beautiful !!!!! “,” Exquisite !!! “,” Super beautiful “, were some of the comments.

The beautiful Brazilian model won her second title as Miss BumBum in 2019 in Mexico.

Cortez beat 15 candidates from all over the world with its huge and perfect rear guard that continues to captivate social networks day by day.

A few days ago Suzy Cortez caused a great fury by publishing some photographs without clothes and with little clothing while covered his body only with chocolate just to commemorate Easter day.

.