Suzy Cortez delights with her tremendous rear guard in a tiny thong | Instagram

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez left her thousands of followers on Instagram breathless by expose their tremendous rearguard with a tiny thong leaving her to appreciate completely on her back.

The fitness girl is done great fame for offering exclusive and uncensored content for users

There is no day that Suzy does not make her followers aware since loves to please them with his daring photographs.

It may interest you: Video Suzy Cortez puts her rear in the foreground

Sitting on her back leaving her rear exposed in one of perhaps the tiniest thongs, showing off her attributes as perfect, she showed herself without any shame on his Instagram account.

The photograph, as expected, was used for promote your famous website where he shares exclusive and uncensored content, publishing everything he cannot on social networks.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Click here to see the daring photo of Suzy Cortez.

With just one hour of being shared, the publication has more than 11 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers who are stunned by his statuesque body.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Hi guys !!! Subscribe now to get access! For all content hot 50% OFF !!! “, wrote in the publication.

It is undoubtedly a model that love to raise the temperature on his social networks, he is not afraid to show his body completely and without anything.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

It should be mentioned that Suzy was twice winner of the “Miss Bumbum” contest, for having her enormous rear guard and there is no doubt that she will continue to obtain that title.

Beautiful !!! “,” You are the most beautiful, there is nothing to do, just go out and you are beautiful, mommy, I admire you very much, you are a beautiful and precious woman, “were some of the comments towards the model.

You can also read: Photo Suzy Cortez pulls off her tiny thong

This is how Suzy Cortez has positioned herself as one of the most beautiful women, beautiful and sensual from social networks internationally, currently having more than 2 million followers.

.