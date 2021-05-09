Suzy Cortez covered her curves with masks, now they have been transformed into a sexy and tiny bikini

Suzy Cortez makes use of sensuality to communicate with his audience, even to carry messages of awareness. A clear example is the global coronavirus pandemic. Since last year, the Brazilian has urged her followers to use the mask as a protection measure. For this she has posed in scarce lingerie, wearing the mask thus motivating its use. Today he took awareness to another level.

The Lionel Messi fan turned her masks into “clothes.” She pulled them over her prominent curves and wore them over like a tiny bikini or sinful piece of lingerie.

“I did this test to motivate those who go out without a mask! Today, wearing a mask is an act of love and respect for the lives of others and we have to obey so as not to sacrifice more people, to take away this virus. Wake up guys! Covid kills! ”The model yelled.

The OnlyFans star often uses her image for worthy causes. He knows that the millions of followers he has on social media listen to what he has to say. This led her a few months ago to even raise her voice, too, to ask for the animal abuse to stop.

Suzy is also recognized internationally for being a football eleven lover, and also being a fan of FC Barcelona.

