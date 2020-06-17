Suzy Cortez could stop being a model and change her profession | Instagram

The well-known Miss Bum bum world 2019 Suzy Cortez has caught the attention of her followers by uploading a new photograph in which it seems that change profession.

It would be something really extraordinary and disappointing for His Followers They are delighted with his recent photographs and videos if Suzy decides to leave the world of modeling.

However there is no need to worry because everything seems to be that the model he is posing again for one of his sessions.

It may interest you: Suzy Cortez showed off her curves on video wearing tiny lingerie

Suzy is continually posting new content on Instagram so that Internet users who want to see more are encouraged to enter their page Only fans and see the content more daring than what you share on your social networks.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the photograph she appears seated in a chair with her legs slightly open, she is wearing a yellow bikini but on her upper part she is not wearing anything although she decided to put pieces of tape to cover her intimacies.

Look at Suzy Cortez’s photo, click here.

Something that catches the attention of the photograph is that she is taking a camera with one of her hands, as if she were the one taking the photos herself. Can you imagine her being a photographer and not a model?

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Despite the fact that the model and also criminal lawyer She has been practicing her profession as a model for only a couple of years, it seems that she is doing very well, since a recent estimate of and from data that she provided, it is believed that this year she will earn approximately 250 thousand dollars monthly.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Those numbers please anyone, it would be a good reason to also become a public figure and influencer do not believe, of course the money you can earn Suzy thanks to his work Well, it’s not just posing for the camera.

Suzy constantly prepares her body to feed properly and exercises to tone her muscles and thus maintain a spectacular figure.

Read also: Suzy Cortez shows off her rear in tiny string lingerie