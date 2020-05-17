Suzy Cortez celebrates like a daring bunny | Instagram

Brazilian model and fitness girl Suzy Cortez held today May 16 his 30 years and he wanted to delight his followers dressed as a daring bunny leaving his thousands of followers stunned.

In a very peculiar way decided to celebrate his birthday Suzy Cortez, because she wanted to surprise her followers with daring photographs and one that made the most impression was the one that looked like a daring but elegant bunny.

Maybe this was not a birthday with parties or big celebrations but it was knew how to celebrate despite the circumstances.

Happy birthday to me, “he wrote in the post.

It is worth mentioning that for several years the model has exercised her body, the result of her hard work is that she has that phenomenal body which is envied and desired by both men and women.

Thanks to this she managed to obtain the title of Miss Bumbum twice, as she is well recognized for having the best rear guard of all.

With only six hours of sharing that daring publication, he has more than 13 thousand likes and hundreds of messages congratulating her and pointing out how beautiful she looks.

Happy birthday beautiful “,” Happy birthday darling “,” Happy birthday my love “,” I want some cake “,” God bless you always beautiful “, were some of the comments.

Suzy Cortez leaves thousands of people breathless, as she usually shares several heart attack photos a day with which she leaves her more than 2 million followers On Instagram.

The model uses in her publications to promote her famous Only Fans website where share exclusive and uncensored content, because he publishes everything that is not allowed on his Instagram account.

Little by little, the fitness girl has become quite a world icon, being one of the most desired models of social networks and one of the most attractive and sensual women.

.