The famous international model, Suzy Cortez, or as many know her Miss Bum Bum, is one of the favorite models of Instagram users, as she usually creates and shares daring photos in her official profiles on different networks.

Today we tackled a daring video in which the Brazilian model aquiso to celebrate to the maximum the birthday # 33 of footballer Lionel Messi dedicating one of her publications.

He did this on his official Instagram account, where the Brazilian dedicated the se * and video posing and waddling with her smallest thong also wearing the official Barcelona shirt, specifically the one with the name of the Argentine footballer.

« It is his birthday, but happiness is ours. The words are not enough to express the joys that this man brought to the Blaugrana fan throughout his untouchable career in the best club in the world. Happy birthday! Happy birthday, leomessi! # Messi33 ❤ « , he wrote in the caption.

It is not strange that the young woman congratulated him with so much energy, since Suzy Cortez is one of the most loyal fans of Lionel Messi, so we have seen that he constantly uploads some photographs where he shows us his shirt.

The young model has already gathered more than 2.2 million followers, managing to pamper thousands and thousands of fans around the world with her beautiful photos.

It should be remembered that Cortez has achieved one of his goals, as he once dreamed of tattooing the face of the Argentine soccer player Messi, one of the soccer players considered one of the best and winner of the golden ball, and he did it.

The tattoo is in one of its most private areas, very close to his left groin, making it one of his most ardent. In a video we can see that the tattoo was quite good and if it looks like the player, so Suzy is very happy and satisfied.