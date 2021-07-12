Suzy Cortez appeared at the hotel of the Argentine National Team waiting for Lionel Messi in few clothes

The Argentina team won the Copa América 2021 title at the Maracanã stadium and although the model Suzy Cortez is Brazilian by birth, her heart went out to Argentina and Lionel Messi in the final, supporting her favorite player.

Such was Suzy Cortez’s euphoria at seeing Messi champion, that she waited for him at the hotel where the National Team was concentrated, the Windsor Barra Hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

Miss Bum Bum, Suzy Cortez, in a linen outfit with the colors of Argentina and that did not cover any skin, appeared at the hotel waiting for Lionel.

“CHAMPIONS #Messi # CopaAmérica #Argentina”. Wrote the beautiful Brazilian model.

Suzy did not hide her love or her happiness for Lionel Messi, whom she never tires of supporting and trying to approach to show her love.