Miss bumbum Suzy Cortez recently shared what could be the best photograph of his bumbum on his Instagram account.

The criminal lawyer in addition to being one of the fitness models Most recognized worldwide, it is also one of the most popular figures on social networks.

Suzy currently has more than two million followers on his official Instagram account, a figure that continues to rise.

In the snapshot you can see one of the best angles of the model, because it is reclined and the camera is in a rather flattering perspective for its rear and even more using the negligee that it is wearing.

Who would say that also criminal lawyer At some point in his life he would be quite shy, it is more than clear that he has ceased to be so for the fortune of his followers.

It has been in several interviews in which he has mentioned that the majority of his followers are Mexicans, it could be that in 2019 when he participated again in the contest of Miss bumbum that took place in Mexico.

It was precisely with his participation in the 2019 edition which caused the men of the country to fall completely in love with her as soon as they saw her in the contest headlines.

It is normal for Cortez to publish photographs and videos quite daring however it has a private page where it has even more attractive content and above all uncensored.

The beautiful Brazilian model has an enviable figure, constantly exercising to maintain that impeccable bumbum.

If anyone knows Suzy they will know that her best attributes is your rear, so we could continue to see some of his latest publications where he boasts them in a great way and very well achieved, since his photo sessions are also to generate private content.

