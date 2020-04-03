Suzy Cortez and the best angle of her Bumbum | Instagram

As is normal for the model of Brazilian origin, Suzy Cortez shared a new photograph wearing its huge bumbum one of the best attributes of Cortez and with which she holds the Miss Bumbum title of both the year 2018 and 2019 respectively.

In the snapshot you can see one of the best angles of the model, since she is on her back and the camera is in a quite flattering perspective.

Who would say that also criminal lawyer At some point in his life he would be quite shy, it is more than clear that he has ceased to be so for the fortune of his followers.

In several interviews he has mentioned that the majority of his followers are Mexicans, it could be that in 2019 when he participated again for the title of Miss bumbum the contest was held in Mexico precisely causing the men of the country to fall completely in love with her as soon as they saw her in the contest headlines.

Suzy is using a bikini pretty tiny like the ones you usually use only this one seems a little smaller than usual.

There is no doubt that his Bumbum is the best, you knew that he has a mole near him, it is quite large but even so it seems that it combines with the Brazilian that shows that nobody is perfect and that any “imperfection” in us it is precisely what makes us perfect.

Cortez currently has 29 years, She is in her best physical moment, although so far no boyfriend is known, it would not be a surprise if she has more than one suitor lining up for her love.

In addition to appearing on the covers of major magazines, Suzy also constantly promotes her private page where subscribers have an opportunity to view exclusive content.

