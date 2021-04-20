Suzuki will continue in MotoGP until 2026

04/20/2021

Act. At 11:50 CEST

Suzuki, world champion of drivers and teams in 2020, announced on Tuesday the signing of the contract with the promoter of the MotoGP World Championship, Dorna Sports, to continue competing in the world championship for the next five seasons. After Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia, the Japanese manufacturer is the sixth and last to sign the permanence in the premier class for the period 2022-2026.

The story of Suzuki in the world of competition started in 1960 with his participation in the legendary Tourist trophy of the Isle of Man, and last year the Japanese brand of Hamamatsu celebrated its 100th anniversary, along with the milestone of its 60 years in the competition. The factory will continue to move forward after a very successful period culminating with brilliant results last year: the Spanish duo of Suzuki, formed by Joan Mir and Alex Rins, placed first and third in the general classification of the Championship, which earned them the title of drivers and teams in MotoGP.

“What Suzuki Motor CorporationWe are proud to continue competing in the MotoGP World Championship as we all share the challenging ambition to compare ourselves in the world’s premier motorcycle racing competition. We started this new journey in 2015 and in just six years we achieved the world drivers title, along with the teams title, and we are still hungry for more success. For these reasons, we have expanded our agreement with Dorna, with the hope and commitment to continue with the development of the technical and competition aspects of the company “, he assures Shinichi sahara, project leader and team manager.

For his part, the CEO of Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta, has valued that “” We are very happy with the renewal of the agreement with Suzuki, a factory with which we have been competing in the World Championship for years and enjoying a great collaboration. His return to MotoGP in 2015 was immediately a success, confirmed with the culmination of winning the Riders’ World Championship in 2020 with Joan Mir. We are proud to expand this partnership and look forward to continuing to set milestones with this iconic brand. “