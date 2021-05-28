Suzuki vitara will be pure hybrid in its fifth generation that arrives in 2022

Suzuki will present in 2022 the fifth generation of his most successful truck, the Vitara. In addition to the changes in aesthetics and dimensions, mechanical innovations will also arrive and with them the introduction of a complete pure hybrid system that will offer greater power and more efficiency and lower emissions.

The introduction of this new pure hybrid variant, which also boasts a plug-in hybrid, will be given two years after SuzukiPressured by environmental requirements, it installed a system from 2020 48 volt light hybrid in several of his vehicles, including the truck Vitara.

Suzuki Vitara, fourth generation

For its fifth generation, the Suzuki vitara will take one more step towards the ‘electrification‘Well, the strong renovation of the truck will be used to install a spure hybrid system which will have as a co-star a new combustion engine.

This block it would be gasoline and 1.5 liters and would replace the current of 1.4 liter Boosterjet with which the editions of 48 volts for the light hybrid variant of the fourth generation Vitara.

Suzuki Vitara 2019

The new 1.5-liter engine will have a mechanical alignment similar to what the Suzuki vitara since the pure hybrid will be available with manual or automatic boxes and will be all-wheel drive or drive from the front axle.

But this jump in cleaner technologies does not mean that the brand will stop selling its variant of 48 volts, since in many markets this configuration has brought significant commercial gains and will also serve as entrance step to the new ecological portfolio of Suzuki.

Suzuki Vitara 2019

Although it is also speculated that there would be a variant plug-in hybrid, PHEV, this variant would be the least likely due to the fact that Suzuki bases its advance in this matter on the close collaboration it maintains with Toyota, who has become a specialist in pure hybrids.

What else will the fifth generation Vitara have?

This vehicle is key for Suzuki so it will come with important aesthetic changes, in proportions, in connectivity and security.

The new Suzuki Vitara that will arrive in 2022 to its fifth generation will be the larger of all, with new length and width measurements to improve its interior and cargo space.

Unofficial sketch of what will be the fifth generation of the Suzuki Vitara

The truck will also get a new look with a more refined frontal and robust but without breaking with the current DNA of the Vitara, with changes to the bells, lights, hood and grill to modernize the truck that met almost 4 years without modifications in this matter.

Its official presentation is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Suzuki vitara

FACT

The Suzuki swift it will be another vehicle of the brand that will come to a new generation in 2022, but similarly to the Vitara, the brand’s secrecy.