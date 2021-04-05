Suzuki swift light hybrid arrived in Colombia and ranks as the cheapest hybrid in Colombia

The new Suzuki Swift light hybrid came to Colombia to become, for now, the cheapest hybrid car in Colombia, with an aesthetic update that the current generation received, in force since 2017, and with a small increase in power and team.

Suzuki Swift 12-volt hybrid, the cheapest in Colombia

An urban ‘micro hybrid’

Thus, the new Suzuki Swift hybrid comes with a change in its hybrid engine that, in order to meet the strictest emission requirements of the standard Euro 6, so it has a 1.2-liter Dualjet engine with 89 horsepower that adds to a system 12 volt electric and that in total leaves the car with 120 Nm of torque and 50 Nm that puts the electrical part.

With this mechanic, the Suzuki Swift hybrid offers lower consumption and lower emissions and leaves you with a consumption, depending on the brand, of 73 kilometers per gallon. That is your second great argument.

Their relation weight / power is 9.8 kilos per horse so it does not need more engine to transmit sensations at the wheel and its mechanics mean 7 HP increase of power compared to the conventional variant.

This system is called Smart Hybrid Vehicles by Suzuki and manages the recharging of the batteries in an intelligent way through the Integrated System of generation and electric traction, guaranteeing that the batteries are always sufficiently charged.

The Suzuki Swift hybrid can be linked to a gearbox five speed manual or to a CVT. But for Colombia it will only have the first and, for now, it will not have all-wheel drive either, only from the front axle.

Good level team

As a team the Suzuki Swift Hybrid It has a 9 “Touch Screen Radio with wireless connectivity compatible with AndroidAuto and CarPlay, wireless charging system for cell phones, air conditioning, electrically folding mirrors, rear sensors, automatic shutdown lights, central locking on all 4 doors, audio controls on steering wheel and perimeter security alarm.

On safety matter It stands out that it comes with 6 airbags, a reverse camera, hill climb control, Isofix and Tether anchors for children’s seats, ABS brakes with an emergency support system and electronic stability control.

Retouch in design

This new eco-friendly vehicle comes with the most recent design update that the Suzuki Swift received and that mainly change the front where a new fabric for the grill to which a horizontal chrome blade is incorporated, as well as a new bumper that has daytime running lights on the ends and gives it a sporty air. The wheels are also newly presented, 16 inch.

This new Suzuki Swift 12 Volt Hybrid adds to the two ‘conventional’ variants that were already sold in the country of this car, which is one of the brand’s best sellers.

Finally, his great argument: the Suzuki Swift Hybrid will be available at a price of 64,990,000 through Derco’s national network in 21 cities across the country.

FACT

The Suzuki Swift hybrid arrives imported from Japan and has an extended warranty of 5 years or 100,000 kilometers.