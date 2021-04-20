Suzuki swift hybrid launch in colombia

Light hybridization is becoming a landscape in the new generation of models of all kinds, from luxury SUV, type Audi Q8 or Mercedes-Benz GLE 450, to more popular parts, like the Kia Stonic that we recorded in our last edition or the Toyota Corolla.

Like those, the new Suzuki Swift Hybrid was armed with an electric generation and traction system (christened ISG by the Japanese parent company), which manages battery recharging intelligently, saves fuel and, incidentally, helps with the drive train.

Suzuki Swift 12-volt hybrid, the cheapest in Colombia

The idea of ​​this new engine is to comply with the strict Euro 6 emission regulation, hence its 1.2-liter DualJet engine coupled with the 12-volt electrical system (not 48, as is the case with the 1.4-liter model that rolls on Europe), which allows to reach 89 horsepower and 120 Nm of torque, in addition to the 50 Nm provided by the power line to help with its behavior when required. In terms of machines and originality, Suzuki has always been different and intelligent.

According to the brand’s own spokesmen, the average consumption of this vehicle is located at 73 kilometers per gallon (it would have to be corroborated in driving tests), thanks to the electrical management that turns off the engine when it comes to rest (traffic lights, for example ), but also for its weight / power ratio, which is 9.8 kilos by virtue of an improvement in its power of seven units compared to the traditional model. As it is a hybrid, it has access to all the tax advantages of tariffs and VAT, which in his case are very favorable, since he comes from Japan, a country with which there is no FTA.

With the new Swift Hybrid – the cheapest of its kind in our market and a definitive replacement for the conventional model – the brand also took the opportunity to carry out some retouching in order to refresh your image and give it a more exclusive air, especially on lights, grille, bumpers and 16-inch two-tone wheels.

Data sheet

Engine: 1,242 cm3 DualJet

Power: 89 horsepower at 6,000 rpm

Torque: 120 Nm at 4,400 rpm

Box: 5 manual gears

Hybrid System: 12 Volt ISG

ISG system torque: 50 Nm

Front-wheel drive

In safety, it is offered with six airbags, Isofix anchors with Top Tether for child seats, hill start aid, camera and emergency braking assistant. It also includes air conditioning, wireless charger for the phone, audio system with Android Auto, CarPlay and controls at the helm, and a trunk with 242 liters of capacity, expandable to 918 liters by folding down the backs of the rear bench.

