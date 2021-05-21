Suzuki Swace 2021 | Video | Opinions | equipment

Recently passed through our test section the Suzuki swace, a model that is somewhat difficult to appreciate for several reasons. The main one is that it is a clone of the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, the hybrid family of the Japanese brand. This is due to the alliance that both manufacturers have to exchange platforms and technologies. That leaves us with a very clear question: in which cases are of most interest the Suzuki than the Toyota if they are practically identical? We will try to answer the question.

At first glance, although they are very similar, there are some appreciable differences. In addition to changing (obviously) the logos of the model, the front also has a different personality in the Suzuki Swace. The front bumper takes a slightly different shape in its lower part and the grid also has its own framework. The 17-inch rim designs are typical of Suzuki, while the rear is the least change between the two models.

From the interior we can directly pass, because the design is exactly the same except for the logos and the fabric upholstery. Where they do differ is in the equipment, which could tip the balance one way or the other depending on the customer’s needs. The Swace comes with two finishes, the GLE and the GLX, both quite complete. The superior one stands out for having practically everything that may be needed, including elements such as Bi-LED headlights or heated seats (which cannot carry the Toyota).

The Corolla range is more complete, but there is a downside. The access hybrid engineThe 125H, which is the only option on the Suzuki, is not available in the higher trim level. Therefore, we believe that the Suzuki Swace with GLX finish will be the ideal choice for those who want this family hybrid model with its 122 access hp, but at the same time do not want to give up having a endowment as complete as possible. Those who want more power will obviously opt for the Toyota, while those who are not looking for so much equipment will have to compare and do the numbers.

