Suzuki Misano, the sports car that bikers will love

ACD May 10, 2021

It looks like a car, but it has many characteristic features of motorcycles: this is the Suzuki Misano, the latest concept car of the Japanese brand.

Suzuki, as you know, manufactures cars and motorcycles and just introduced a concept car that aims to pay tribute to both vehicles and in which it presents some technological solutions that we will see in the future products of the Japanese brand.

Developed by a group of 24 students from the European Institute of Design (IED) in Turin, the Suzuki misano, which is what this electric two-seater is called, draws attention to the unusual arrangement of the seats on the left, with the only passenger right behind the driver, as if they were sharing a two-wheeler.

In the Suzuki Misano, the only passenger goes after the driver

Apart from aesthetics and for providing the sensations of driving a motorcycle to a car, the placement of the seats is not accidental, because thanks to it the weight of the batteries, which are located on the right side of the car, and the possibility of placing a trunk, also on the right side, are compensated.

It is not the only nod to the world of motorcycles, since power and direction are achieved through a control similar to that of motorcycles, which, according to the design team, «Fuses the adrenaline of the two wheels with the driving experience of the four».

The Suzuki Misano is four meters long, which means that it is slightly longer than a Mazda MX-5, but slightly shorter than a Porsche 718 Boxster. According to Suzuki, the name Misano was chosen because “It sounds like Japanese, but it is also linked to Italian motorsport culture”, since it comes from the famous Italian circuit.

This concept car will be exhibited at the Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile di Torino (Italy) between May 15 and June 6 and, although we would love to see it on the roads, it has few signs of reaching productionn, as revealed by the Japanese manufacturer itself.