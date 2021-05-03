Suzuki Misano Concept, intertwining the world of two and four wheels

The world of automotive and motorcycling go hand in hand in a new project that combines the functionality, efficiency and practicality of the compact dimensions of a car, with the sporty spirit, emotionality and high performance that usually distinguish the two-wheel sector. We talk about Suzuki misano concept, a prototype created as a thesis by a team of students from the European Institute of Design (IED) in Turin, Italy.

By the way, it is also a new collaborative step between the Japanese brand and the IED. In this second “stage” of the partnership between Suzuki and the IED (in September 2020 they gave birth to a first project under the name of “U: man”, based on the idea of ​​”4x4xAll”; “4 × 4 for all ”) Have been involved 23 students from nine countries: Italy, India, France, Belgium, Spain, Lebanon, Albania, Turkey and Israel. As such, the project has been coordinated by Michele Albera (for the master) and James Hope (representing the thesis project).

In 2019, Suzuki proposed to young people to create a model that knew how to weave the philosophy of Japanese automotive design with an approach that embodied the values ​​of authentic passion, style and fun in the purest Italian tradition. In short, it was about making a prototype that united both stylistic cultures to channel research in two ways: deepening the essence of the Suzuki image and, in parallel, giving shape to all the suggestions evoked by Federico Fellini’s masterpiece, La Dolce Vita (1960).

The result, started in the fall of 2020 and with the participation of around one hundred IED students, is a barchetta 4 meters long, 1.75 m wide, 1 m high and with a wheelbase of 2.6 m, with a track width of 1.5 m. But what is most striking is the “tandem” seating arrangement. At first, we would say that it is the same as on a motorcycle. However, they are in an off-center and asymmetrical position from each other that leaves room in the right section where batteries and a trunk for luggage are placed.

And in another reference to the two-wheel sector, the adoption of a kind of handlebar (which Suzuki calls a “control unit”) instead of a steering wheel takes care of the complete management of the vehicle without having to sun it. Accelerating and braking is done like a motorcycle, in addition to providing the related on-board information display and controls. Everything is at your fingertips to ensure that the driving experience is as we would expect from a car and motorcycle with the air of a pure sports car.

“The Misano Concept is the result of the teamwork of our students who, from all over the world, have chosen Turin to prepare for their professional future”, he declares Paola Zini, Director of the IED. “The comparison and collaboration with companies characterizes two years of training that culminate in the design of a full-scale model [1:1], according to the dynamics of a design center, and preparing students to be professionals who can face the challenges of the labor market ”. The result is worthy of being well valued.

After making its debut at the OGR Tech center in Turin, the new Suzuki Misano Concept can be seen at the Turin National Automobile Museum (MAUTO) from Saturday May 15 to Sunday June 6.

Source: Suzuki

