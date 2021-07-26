Suzuki Jimny Lite, the low cost 4×4 that we would like to see in Spain

Enlarge

July 26, 2021

In some markets there is an interesting basic version of the Suzuki Jimny, called Lite, which we would like to see in Spain.

Perhaps we will never see it in Europe or in Spanish dealerships, but it is interesting that you know the Suzuki Jimny Lite, a basic and very interesting version of the small Japanese all-rounder which has just started its commercialization in Australia.

We say basic because Suzuki has decided trim standard equipment Jimny Lite, with changes to the interior and exterior, in order to achieve the most affordable price possible.

Suzuki Jimny Lite, without an extra additive

Interior of the Suzuki Jimny Lite

Thus, on the outside, the 15-inch black steel wheels that replace the current alloy of the same measure. On the outside we also find the plastic textured side mirror covers, the halogen projector headlights and the absence of fog lights.

The Jimny Lite will also have a more basic radio / CD player on the dash, instead of the 7.0-inch infotainment screen that the conventional Jimny enjoys. The electronic climate control is also replaced by a manual system.

The 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine remains in the Jimny Lite, with a 102 hp and 130 Nm of torque. Likewise, the Suzuki Jimny Lite will only be available with a manual transmission and maintaining its gearbox and its magnificent 4 × 4 capabilities.

The Suzuki Jimny has been an icon throughout its commercial life, for its toughness and great off-road behavior within a fairly tight size. Currently, in our country only the Suzuki Jimny Pro is marketed, a variant homologated as a commercial vehicle on the issue of emissions.

It declares an average fuel consumption of 7.7 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 173 g / km, according to the WLTP cycle. Currently, its retail price is from 20,970 euros, offers and promotions not included.