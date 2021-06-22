Suzuki jimny lite: the ‘light’ and entry edition that arrives soon

Faced with the continuous avalanche of modifications and kits that the specialists of the tuning they have ‘made’ it all over the world, Suzuki made the decision to launch a very basic edition of Jimny so that their owners can customize without restrictions.

This new edition will be named Jimny Lite and as its name implies, it comes lightly equipped to become price in the entry option of this Suzuki and the perfect choice for those who want to transform this small 4×4.

Suzuki jimny lite

Thus, it has the minimum and got rid of the few ‘washers’ that came standard. For example, instead of aluminum wheels, the Suzuki jimny lite will have 15-inch steel wheels, and instead of the front LED lights, it will show some basic lights halogens.

They were also removed ‘luxuries‘like the mirror covers sides and scouts and this treatment Spartan went inside.

Suzuki jimny lite

In the cockpit, removed the touch screen of the standard infotainment system and was replaced by a radio with CD that at most will have a Bluetooth for the reproduction of music from the cell phone. And the controls for the air conditioning are again manual in this Suzuki Jimny Lite.

Suzuki jimny lite

Finally, in mechanics it remains unchanged so it continues with its 1.5-liter engine that delivers 101 horsepower and 130 Nm of torque with four-wheel drive and its traditional and robust ladder-type chassis. What did change is that Jimny Lite it will only have manual box, there will be no automatic transmission.

Suzuki jimny lite

With this configuration, the brand hopes to offer the minimum ‘package’ to small 4×4 fans so they can install the Wheels, lights, body kits and audio systems of your choice and that they do not have to pay more for these accessories that, during the customization, they have to discard.