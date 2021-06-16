Suzuki jimny from liberty walk, a scale ga class

One more intervention adds the Suzuki jimny that thanks to its square bodywork and its 4×4 capacity once again goes through a Mercedes Benz G-Class to scale and at least in aesthetics it is one of the most successful modifications.

This is the Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

Thus, the intervention that concerns us, which is from Japanese specialist Liberty Walk, is another one that seeks to give the appearance of German 4×4 but perhaps one of the closest ones both for simplicity and for the elements used in its bodywork.

This is the Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

Liberty walk gave the Suzuki jimny a series of accessories that mainly adorn its front. For example, it sports a new grill in which round LED headlights are integrated for the day and a much more aggressive bumper that also integrates the LED explorers.

This is the Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

The main protagonist in this view is the hood, with an upper air intake similar to that of the variant G-Class AMG, while at the bottom there is a lower protector painted in Matt black Contrasting with the gloss black exterior body color.

This is the Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

For the sides, bulkier wheel arches were applied, also in black, special wheels in the same tone and large deflectors of wind on the windows.

At the back, the Suzuki jimny it only premieres a bomper and at the top a large spoiler.

Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

For the interior, the upholstery is in black leather for the seats, which are bucket type forward, and which have embroidery on the headrests of Liberty walk, as well as rugs and other decorations that identify this intervention on the Suzuki jimny.

This is the Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

In mechanics, its configuration with the 1.5 liter engine and the only modification had to do with the lateral relocation of a double exhaust, which is purely aesthetic to look like the more powerful variant of the Class g.

This is the Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

Suzuki Jimny from Liberty Walk

FACT

.

The Suzuki jimny has a small 1.5 liter engine with 100HP and 130 Nm of torque which are sufficient for its slight bodywork of only 1,095 kg. It can be associated with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic. All have 4×4 drive.