Suzuka will continue to host the Japanese GP for another three years

04/24/2021 at 11:03 AM CEST

EFE

The circuit of Suzuka will continue to host the Japanese Formula One GP for another three years, until 2024, after the agreement reached between the parties and which was made public this Saturday.

The Suzuka Circuit, located 50 kilometers southwest of Nagoya, Japan’s third-largest city, with its famous figure-eight track has featured regularly on the Formula One World Championship calendar since 1987.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said that “Japan holds a special place in the hearts and minds of F1 fans around the world, and Suzuka has hosted many of the sport’s most legendary moments, where 11 drivers’ titles were decided “.