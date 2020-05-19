Coincides with the category plans to compete in Asia between October and November

The Japanese country is not one of the most cases of coronavirus worldwide

Formula 1 continues with its plans to resume a 2020 season that fell within hours of starting in March. With tests canceled, such as Australia and Monaco, and other postponed, Japan is confident that his career will be when it was planned from the beginning in the calendar.

The original date on which Suzuka was going to host his GP was October 11 and from the organization they believe that it can be maintained. There is still no definitive calendar, but the queen category shuffled October and November as the months in which it would travel to Japan or China.

A spokesman for the promoter of this race has made it clear that they have high expectations to hold this test on October 11, he said on the MotorsportWeek.com portal. In addition, he sees a possibility that, unlike racing in Europe, there may be an audience.

Japan is not one of the territories with the most cases of coronavirus at a global level and it must be added that it is a country in which special importance is given to hygiene habits. The number of infected is 16,367, of which 11,564 are already cured, while 768 people have died. These data could allow the attendance of GP fans, as long as the situation does not worsen in the coming months.

In the provisional calendar handled by Formula 1, the category would travel to China before Japan and would do so just after passing through Russia. Along with Vietnam, they would be the only two tests to be held in Asia.

Singapore would be out for the first time since entering 2008, which is unwilling to compete without fans in the stands. The fact that the circuit is located in the middle of the city makes the situation difficult, contrary to what happens in Austria, where the Red Bull Ring is 50 kilometers from the nearest city, Graz.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.