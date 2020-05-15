Suzano began negotiations in the United States and Europe to raise pulp prices by US $ 30 per ton by the end of this quarter, assessing that these regions have structural conditions to implement the increase.

The readjustment will be carried out after applying the same amount to Asian customers in April, company executives said on Friday, citing that raw material inventories returned to normal levels after the company spent much of last year and the beginning of this year. year working to reduce them.

On the other hand, the demand for printing and writing paper is expected to continue falling in the current quarter, impacted by the social distance measures adopted worldwide as a way to slow the progress of the new coronavirus.

As a result, Suzano expanded in 30 days a scheduled shutdown of two paper mills of the company in Brazil that would be stopped only in May. “With that, we will withdraw 50 thousand tons from the market … Meanwhile, we will expand pulp capacity, converting part of this volume of paper to pulp,” said Suzano’s president, Walter Schalka, in a conference call with journalists.

The company reported a loss of 13.4 billion reais for the first quarter on the night before, impacted by the strong depreciation of the real against the dollar, which hit the company’s foreign currency debts.

The financial director, Marcelo Bacci, explained that the foreign exchange impact has a negative effect on short-term accounting, but that in the coming months, given the trend of devaluation of the real, Suzano’s results should show progress.

The executive stated that for every 0.10 reais per dollar of exchange change, the company’s Ebitda is impacted by 500 million reais. As a result, if the price of the US currency remains close to 6 reais by the end of the year, Suzano’s Ebitda will have a positive variation of 7.5 billion reais in 2020. If this is maintained in 2021, the account rises to 10 billion reais.

In fact, the EBITDA margin of Suzano’s pulp operation, which exports 90% of its production, grew from 36% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 49% in the first quarter, supported by the appreciation of the dollar, said Bacci.

Pulp area director Carlos Aníbal said during a conference call with analysts that Suzano maintains a strategy of “producing more and selling more” pulp in 2020 compared to 2019, but did not provide details.

In light of this, the company maintained its expectation of achieving leverage of 3 times, in dollars, in 2021. At the end of March, the multiple was 4.8 times, below the 4.9 times in December, but well above 3 , 3 times from the first quarter of last year.

Asked about Covid-19 cases at the company, Schalka said that so far Suzano has had 35 confirmed cases, but the total number of employees on leave reaches 700, including workers from risk groups and suspected of having contracted the virus. The company employs 15,000 employees.

Regarding opportunities to be created by the pandemic, the president of Suzano stated that the company created a working group “that is bringing some initiatives”. He did not elaborate, but said that the strong increase in demand for tissue paper generated by concerns about hygiene could become structural.

Meanwhile, the company is seeing an increase in consumption of virgin fibers because of the drop in paper recycling and “gradual migration from long to short fiber” in packaging papers, whose demand has grown due to the increase in electronic commerce in several countries of the world.

