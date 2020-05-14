Suzano had a net loss of 13.4 billion reais in the first quarter, affected by the strong impact of the devaluation of the real against the dollar on the group’s foreign currency debt, the world’s largest eucalyptus pulp producer said on Thursday.

Suzano’s exchange variation line was negative by 12.4 billion reais amid the 29% appreciation of the dollar against the real of the period. The company stressed that the impact on the result will have a “cash effect only on the respective maturities” of the company’s debt.

In addition, the company reported a negative result from operations with derivatives of approximately 9 billion reais, also affected by the exchange rate.

The effect of the two lines ended up minimizing the 10% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted, which totaled R $ 3.03 billion. Analysts, on average, expected EBITDA of 2.45 billion for Suzano, according to data from Refinitiv.

Suzano also announced on Thursday a slight reduction in its investment projection in 2020, which went from 4.4 billion reais to 4.2 billion. The cut occurred due to a lower forecast of maintenance expenses, “due to actions in the management of project payments and postponements of scheduled maintenance stops”.

In the first quarter, Suzano increased its pulp sales by 65% ​​compared to the same period last year, to a record for the period of 2.86 million tons.

The cash cost of pulp production, excluding the effect of scheduled shutdowns, declined further to 596 reais per ton, down 6% from December and down 11% from the first quarter of last year.

Net revenue advanced 22% to 6.98 billion reais, growing less than volume sales amid a 34% drop in pulp prices compared to the first quarter of last year.

According to the balance sheet, in the first quarter, the company’s pulp inventories fell by 500 thousand tons.

The company ended March with a jump in leverage, which increased 6 times when measured in reais, compared to 3.4 times in the same period in 2019. In dollars, the adjusted net debt to Ebitda ratio rose from 3.3 to 4.8 times.

