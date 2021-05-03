SUVs are not idyllic for the city, but most of their customers live in them

Despite the SUV They do not stop increasing their presence on the roads, we already know that they are not the ideal solution to all problems. They are neither the safest nor the best behaved, but there is a reason for being in them: the general public likes it. Now the RAC Foundation in the UK warns of reconsider shopping habits of a car, as many people use these vehicles only to drive around the city.

Today, SUVs are the de facto choice for most new vehicle clientele. Whether it’s the riding position, the peace of mind that the extra ground clearance brings, or the space and practicality, it’s not too hard to see why they are so popular. However, since the number of cars on the roads of the world is constantly increasing, owning an SUV or a huge crossover in a densely populated area might not be such a good idea after all.

The report does ask that city dwellers take more responsibility when considering your next purchase. “It is correct to question whether SUV customers need a car capable of flowing over rivers, fields and steep hills just to go to the shop,” he says. Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, to the BBC. And it is that a report published by the New Weather Institute It stands out that three quarters of the SUVs sold in the UK are registered to people living in big cities.

In addition to the most popular areas for this type of vehicle in the archipelago, the study also found that SUVs dominate the areas with limited space on the roads and the largest number of cars parked on the street. Large SUVs are not practical in these areas because, basically, they are too bulky as to fit in a standard British square (which we do not believe has very different measurements than one finds in Spain, except for the units).

And while Gooding emphasized the importance of choosing the right vehicle for individual needs, he also explained to the BBC that the same opinion should not be shared with midsize vehicles that look like SUVs. what we commonly call as a crossover. “The popularity of the SUV body style looks set to be with us for some time, as some auto companies have already released all-electric versions, plus those to come this year.”

In parallel, New Weather Institute establishes several steps to counteract the influx of these vehicles. “One of the biggest manipulations of advertising has persuaded families that it is perfectly normal to go shopping in a two-ton truck,” said Andrew Simms. “But the damage to human health and the climate caused by SUVs is enormous and has to be reversed. Just as tobacco advertising was successfully ended, it’s time to stop promoting polluting SUVs«.

What the study doesn’t acknowledge, however, is that SUVs now come in all shapes and sizes. In response to the growing demand for these in urban areas, many manufacturers now offer smaller SUVs which are more suitable for driving in the city. Even the biggest and most luxurious ones like the Bentley Bentayga are available with cheaper and more environmentally friendly hybrid engines, while electric ones like the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace become increasingly popular.

“The term SUV has become so broad that it is useless,” Gooding explained. “[Algunos] of automakers might be looking for the comfort and convenience of the relatively tall, but still modest-sized cars that come with the SUV badge, but are inexpensive to drive. ” The BBC concluded the study by stating that annual emissions from SUVs have risen to more than 700 megatons of CO2; if SUV drivers were a country, they would be number seven in the world in carbon emissions.

Source: BBC