Suvima optimizes its communications with Sarenet | News | Communications

Suvima, a distributor of automobile and industrial vehicle spare parts for professionals, has chosen Sarenet to get a Higher quality, speed and security connectivity for the 21 company headquarters. It also optimizes the exchange of information between them and the permanent availability of the connection is guaranteed thanks to backup solutions. At the same time, it has installed a Voice IP virtual switchboard which substantially improves the telephone services of your call center, significantly reducing costs.

The company, which today has a range of products in stock that covers more than 80,000 references, started with a store in Valencia more than 60 years ago, and currently has 21 centers spread over 5 provinces: a main regulatory warehouse of 4,000 square meters and the central offices in Ribarroja del Turia (Valencia), 20 branches distributed throughout the Valencian Community and Castilla-La Mancha, and a SAT to advise clients on complex repairs.

In this framework, the company raised the need to address a project to improve your telecommunications to achieve the fast and secure interconnection of all your sites with a global corporate private network solution. This improvement in connectivity allowed, in turn, to include a virtual switchboard with IP voice service that would optimize its telephony service, a critical aspect due to the high activity of its call center (receipt of orders, consultation of references, etc.) Both proposals, both the private network and the IP switchboard, had to be flexible and scalable, to be able to easily adapt them to the growth and geographic expansion of the organization.

Suvima optimizes its communications with Sarenet.Implemented solution

To meet these needs, Sarenet has configured a virtual private network (MPLS), combining different technologies in each location, with 100, 300 and 600 Mb FTTH links, and solutions of 4G backup at each site, which automatically go into operation in the event of problems in the main line to guarantee the permanent availability of the connection and avoid interruptions or losses in service. In addition, the private network has been secured by installing firewalls and configuring them with rules to control external access.

A Voice IP virtual switchboard, what serves the 21 branches with 179 extensions. This has made it possible to unify the voice communications of all the work centers, and to achieve great savings in equipment since it is a dedicated virtual solution.

Thanks to the virtual VoIP switchboard, the Valencian distributor has unified its voice communications in its 21 locations

With her, in addition to unify your voice communications, Suvima now has all the functions of a high-end switchboard with features that facilitate its management, such as reports and statistics of all calls made and received, and the possibility of viewing information from the different call centers.

Cost reduction and better benefits

This comprehensive and fully customized solution has meant greatly reduce costs of voice communications in the company, the calls between the centers being free and the rest with very low costs.

Thanks to this development, Suvima enjoys benefits and services that you did not have before (control of telephone consumption, details of all incoming and outgoing calls with statistics, easy access to configuration changes, extension of extensions without additional costs, etc.), with high availability on voice lines, so as not to lose any calls due to saturation in the lines.

In addition, with her he has achieved a great savings in hardware and software maintenance costs, since they only need one switchboard for all their work centers, regardless of their location and the geographical numbers they work with, being able to expand it with new extensions easily and without additional costs.

With all this he has achieved give a better service to your customers, above all to attend to technical improvements and the resolution of incidents through its call centers.

In order to Jorge Jareño, Head of IT at Suvima, in the choice of Sarenet for this project several aspects influence. “Its direct and personalized service, together with its technical capacity and long experience in corporate voice and data solutions, in addition to its powerful technological infrastructure, guaranteed us a complete solution of maximum reliability”.

Jareño also values ​​the importance of flexibility and adaptation to Suvima’s specific needs, which has allowed them to have a comprehensive and totally personalized solution. “Our plans are to continue growing and evolving our telecommunications solution with Sarenet; in fact, since the start of this project, we already have one more store, which was integrated into our communications structure quickly and without any incident, due to having implemented a flexible and scalable solution ”, he concludes.