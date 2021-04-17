SUV prices and data for Spain

The new Toyota Yaris Cross can now be ordered in Spain. Based on the Yaris, the recent European Car of the Year, this new SUV starts at € 24,350.

April 16, 2021 (1:45 PM CET)

Toyota Yaris Cross 2021: prices and data for Spain of the new SUV, brother of C-HR and RAV4.

To the successful C-HR Y RAV4 joins already in the Toyota range a new hybrid SUV, the Yaris cross. The Japanese brand thus expands its range with an interesting model that aspires to be a commercial reference. For now It already accepts orders in our country from 24,350 euros with a minimum discount, or from 195 euros per month financing it with the Toyota Easy program, which also includes a 4-year warranty and 4-year maintenance.

As with the conventional Yaris, from which it takes its own GA-B modular platform, the new Toyota Yaris Cross already opens in Spain the same reservation process as a pre-sale. This can be done already through the Web, opting for the new Yaris Cross Premiere Edition (from 29,400 euros), a special launch edition that, in addition, will be the most equipped variant of the entire range. The SUV will also be marketed in a version Style (the starting price), Style Plus (from € 26,100) and Adventure (from € 27,250).

Toyota Yaris Cross Premiere Edition.

The Toyota Yaris Cross, which is developed as we have said with the same base of the recently awarded as Car of the Year in Europe 2021, will hit the market presuming to be the the only model in its class to offer all-wheel drive, thus benefiting from the experience of the brand that already has correspondence also in its brothers C-HR and RAV4, both of higher segments.

The system Intelligent all-wheel drive of the Toyota Yaris Cross, called AWD-i, automatically alternates traction between the front wheels and the 4 wheels, depending on the road conditions. It also comes standard with a manual selector for specific driving modes, being able to choose between Trail (for tracks) and Snow (for snow).

Toyota Yaris Cross: this is the interior.

Toyota Yaris Cross: hybrid engine and consumption

The new Toyota Yaris Cross has a fourth generation hybrid mechanics in the brand, composed of a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine and by an electric drivetrainor. Together, it yields up to 116 hp power, promising a very low Consumption starting from 4.6 l / 100 km on average in WLTP cycle. In emissions it is also below 120 g / km of CO2, announcing only 103 g / km in the front-wheel drive versions and less than 112 g / km in the all-wheel drive. In both cases, it will be exempt from Registration Tax.

Among the numerous equipment offered, Toyota bets on safety again with its Toyota Safety Sense system, which includes from Pre-Collision safety system with detection of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, to obstacle detectors at intersections, emergency steering assistant, intelligent adaptive cruise control, signal recognition, involuntary lane change warning with active assistant and trajectory maintenance or intelligent control of high-beam lights, among many other elements.