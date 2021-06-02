Suunto 9 Peak: bet on autonomy and so you don’t take it off your wrist

Slim and tough, it promises up to 170 hours of battery life with GPS.

Suunto watches are large in size; But that has a reason: housing so much high technology needs its space. In this sense, surely the Finnish brand will have received many suggestions that this size, precisely, is a nuisance when wearing the watch all day and, above all, at night. For the vast majority, a huge watch does not match their look, whether casual or work, while that same size bothers to sleep with it, which prevents it from registering the quality of sleep.

Without betraying the principles

The 9 Peak responds to these suggestions and is similar in size to many smartwatches on the market. Its 43 mm diameter does not bother the sleeves, they do not ‘sing’ when you wear short sleeves and they do not bother in bed. In addition, it is a thin and light watch.

However, Suunto engineers have achieved that this reduction in size does not harm three of the principles that identify the firm: high technology for the monitoring of sports activities, the ability to be especially useful in outdoor environments and, above all, precision. Yes, this 9 Peak is an eminently sporty watch, perfect for daring outdoor activities and extremely accurate.

Another principle not betrayed is that, like the rest of the Suunto, the construction and the materials chosen for it are premium, which can be seen both with the naked eye and to the touch and its physical resistance. Its weight: 62 gr in steel, 52 gr in titanium.

We describe it with this emphaticness because in the Gadget Lab we have a 9 Peak unit under test, after attending the only world presentation of it that has been held in person, on May 26-27 in the beautiful place of El Ampurdán de Girona. After a description of its functions, at the end we offer you our first impressions.

The finest and most durable

The 9 Peak is the thinnest (10.6mm) and durable (in terms of autonomy) watch ever released by Suunto throughout its already long history. It is inspired -according to company sources- by the Suunto 9 Baro (praised by specialized critics, who also see it as very large for a non-sports day-to-day life) and, therefore, the 9 Peak is designed for adventures and experiences. extreme. Yes, extreme, because they assure us that it has been tested in the most dramatic conditions that an extreme athlete can find.

Another relevant facet of the 9 Peak is its autonomy: it promises (in the absence of testing it over several weeks) up to 170 hours of GPS recording capacity in Tour mode (which is a special function that makes geolocation compatible with battery saving. ). And it is that, as they also declare from the company, a very high autonomy has been another of the non-negotiable premises when designing this wrist computer, without this frustrating the aforementioned: size, weight and precision.

Essential functions

They are summarized in monitoring of cardio, SpO2, stress and sleep, more than 80 sports modes (like curiosity, includes frisby), customizable screens, weather information and extensive navigation capabilities. It is waterproof to 100 meters, offers wireless software update, includes Ghost Runner (virtual hare), new Snap to Route function, weather functions and heat maps (location of the most common routes by zones). An average general autonomy of about seven days (watch only mode up to 14 days); 25 hours with GPS in standard mode, up to 170 hours in Tour mode.

Versions

The Suunto 9 Peak is available in two different styles with four colors: granite blue titanium and birch white titanium, made from grade 5 titanium and sapphire crystal; and black and moss gray, made with sapphire crystal and stainless steel.

Suunto 9 Peak: availability and price

It goes on sale June 17, 2021; It is priced at 599 euros for the steel models and 699 euros for the titanium ones.

Gadget thinks; first impressions

We reiterate that what we describe below is only a preview of our future Merciless Test, which may not be possible for several weeks, since we consider that a device with these capabilities and features needs a long time of use for the conclusions to be reached. Be as rigorous as you are honest.

Starting with its design, it is 37% thinner and 36% lighter than its brother 9 Baro, this being what it is, a huge watch. But there are the numbers: they have been reduced a lot. That, for everyday use, invites you not to remove it from your wrist since, in addition, its Nordic minimalism makes it not stand out. And, that said, it makes it easy for him to even sleep with you. It resists like the most because, indeed, the glass, the case and even the strap (intelligent system with a pin so that its end does not ‘hang’) are immune to scratches and more than slight bumps.

As for the screen as such, you can see that it has a thin profile and a generous frame; too generous for our liking. We can understand that a panel without a frame would irreparably affect battery consumption. But our opinion is that: the usable screen surface seems small. Regarding the quality of the panel as such, you can expose it to a Sun of justice, that all your data will be perfectly seen without the need to turn your wrist.

Autonomy, for the moment, fulfills its promise with British exactitude. It has several modes so that, depending on how long your GPS training will last, adapt it. That said, we find it spectacular that it charges your battery to 100% in 1 hour. As real as it is magnificent. And with only half the time plugged in, you have an entire afternoon of precise training for.

Did we say precise? It is, surely, the detail that we liked the most: its precision. Whether cycling, running or swimming, navigation and track recording are sublime. It does not have an aeronautical or military level, but only 4-5 meters of deviation from the route are necessary to warn you that you are going in the wrong direction.

We also liked the ease of navigation between the menus and that both these and their mobile app shine for their clarity. That said, this mobile app deserves a bigger comment: the degree of information it provides before, during and after training is barbaric. Of course, Suunto heatmaps, with all due respect to other brand knockoffs, are unrivaled.

As we say, these are our first impressions, which we will endorse (or not) after a few weeks of intensive use.

