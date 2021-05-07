Sustained rises in world food prices give no truce

(Bloomberg) – Consumers don’t see much relief from rising food prices, as rallies in all kinds of products, from grains to sugar, continue to drive up global costs.

A United Nations indicator of global food costs advanced for the 11th month in April, extending its rebound to the highest level in seven years. Prices are on their longest streak of gains in more than a decade amid concerns about weather conditions and a wave of crop purchases from China that is cutting supplies, threatening to accelerate inflation.

“Markets are a bit fragile and stressed due to supply problems,” said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). “If there is stronger demand than currently projected, these prices could rise even higher.”

Rising food bills are reducing the purchasing power of consumers at a time when many are battling the covid-19 pandemic. That could drag more people into hunger, particularly in poorer import-dependent countries. This week, a report showed that around 155 million people suffered from acute food insecurity in 2020, the highest number in at least five years.

In April, the FAO Food Price Index increased 1.7% compared to March. Vegetable oil prices rose 1.8% due to higher costs for palm, canola and soybean oil. Meanwhile, the prices of cereals increased 1.2%, while those of sugar advanced 3.9%. For their part, the costs of meat and dairy also rose by more than 1%.

After falling in March, cereal prices resumed gains last month as the drought is affecting Brazil’s second-crop maize. Corn futures topped $ 7 a bushel for the first time since 2013 in Chicago this week, while other key staples are also trading near multi-year highs.

