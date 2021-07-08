Sustainable mobility goes beyond Tesla

Driven by new mobility solutions and advanced technologies, the global smart market for mobility is projected to reach $ 150 billion over the next 5 years. Private investors are investing billions of dollars in hundreds of mobility startups year after year, as well as in all parts of the automotive value chain to make autonomous, electric and shared vehicles a reality.

And much of the investment interest is due to expectations that the demand for transport and mobility will continue to grow exponentially in the future. In the next 20 years, there will be one car for every three people on earth. But important is also the investment made in the transport and manufacturing industry to offer new affordable, efficient, safe and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

Despite the postponement of COP 26, one of the focal points will be the transportation industry. And although I recognize the importance of the arrival of electric vehicles, we must be realistic about the factors that could hinder their evolution among them, financing for sustainable mobility.

Strong investment required in the next 20 years

The transport sector will require 50 billion dollars of investment by 2040, with an investment gap estimated at 10 billion, according to the Global Infrastructure Outlook. There are several innovative financing mechanisms to fill this gap, such as green bonds or public financing through loans and taxes. But the good news is that investors have an appetite for “sustainable investing” and the potential of the transport sector is yet to be exploited.

The volume of assets under management incorporating sustainable investment elements is significant and growing rapidly. In 2020, global flows in terms of environmental, social and governance assets driven â € ‹â €‹ by ESG tripled to $ 40.5 billion. Also, in the underperforming environment, infrastructure assets are becoming attractive to more investors as they offer predictable cash flows and reasonable returns.

Significant increase in VE penetration

About a year ago, the main goal of penetration of electric vehicles as a percentage of global new car sales by 2025 it was about 10%. But more recent estimates say penetration could be 5-10 percentage points highest than in the middle of the decade. This is because, over the past year, the number of automakers committed billions in capital to the development of electric vehicles and battery plants. Piper Sandler’s Alexander Potter recently predicted that global EV penetration will be 45% by 2030 and 94% by 2040.

What investment vehicles does the non-institutional investor have?

Institutional investors are not being left behind and are participating in the potential growth of this sector and therefore in the juicy expected returns. But not only they can benefit as retail investors also have a number of different investment vehicles at their disposal, so it’s just a matter of understanding which ones make the most sense. Mutual funds are vehicles that provide a highly liquid and diversified form of investment and are the most popular option among non-institutional investors.

There are funds that focus on the transport sector, that is, companies that move goods and people. Although it also includes infrastructure, necessary equipment and components. The sector of transport is a sub-sector of the industrial sector, a sector cyclic and very linked to the current economic recovery. The sector was heavily penalized by the pandemic and now with the opening of the economies it is being favored, but with a long way to go.

RobecoSAM Smart Mobility Equities: It is an actively managed global equity fund that benefits from the megatrend of electric vehicles, integrating sustainability criteria into the stock selection process. The fund was launched in August 2018 and has been managed since then by Thiemo Lang, a member of the Zurich-based Thematic Investing team. It reaches a net worth of around 885 million euros, invested in 50 positions and with a low turnover (33.4%), where the 10 largest represent 41.4% of the fund. It is a fund with a greater bias towards growth and medium-sized companies. A portfolio well diversified by region, where North America represents 40.7% of the fund, followed by 19.2% from Developed Europe, 15.4% from Developed Asia and 10.6% from Emerging Asia, 10.9% in Japan and 2.4% in Latin America. Among the main positions there is a weight greater than 21% in semiconductors (the real gold at the moment), as well as companies related to the industry.

The fund’s profitability since its launch has reached 21.79%, although both in 2019 and 2020 the profitability was double-digit, hovering around 40%. Since it has not yet reached 3 years of track record, it does not have a Morningstar rating, but we trust that it will be a good rating.

BGF Future of Transport Fund: another young strategy (launched in September 2018), managed by Charles Lilford (Citywire Rating A) and Hannah Johnson. It ranks first for one-year returns (+ 68.8%) in Citywire’s consumer goods and services category. The volume of the fund reaches 1,395 million dollars, which are invested considering ESG factors in 43 securities, where the 10 largest bets represent 39% of assets. Clear brains for companies with a high market capitalization and where the technology sector represents close to 50% of the portfolio, while industrial and consumer discretionary more than 15% and basic materials 15%. The largest weight per country is the USA (almost 40%) followed by France and Korea (more than 10%), Japan and Hong Kong more than 5%.

BNY Mellon Mobility Innovation– This other fund was also launched in 2018, so it is not yet rated by Morningstar. However, the performance of recent years has been very satisfactory with returns in both 2020 and 2019 exceeding 30%. So far this 2021 it reaches 16.23%. The fund’s assets reach 820 million dollars, which are invested with sustainability criteria in disruptive companies in the transportation sector and related areas. Among its main positions we find semiconductor companies (which represent almost 22% of the portfolio) such as NVIDIA and ON Semiconductor Corp., automotive (with a weight of 10%) such as Daimler AG, electrical equipment (11.6%), among others:

In addition to these actively managed mutual funds, there are some alternatives in ETFs. However, with the transcendent evolution that the sector is experiencing, we are committed to active management. However, we leave a list of ETFs and their returns:

The lowest TER is Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered at 0.15% per annum, followed by Xtrackers Future Mobility at 0.35% and iShares Electric Vehicles and Driving Technology at 0.4%.