Sustainable investments outperformed traditional options in the first quarter of 2020, according to a report by asset management company BlackRock, released exclusively by the Estadão / Broadcast in Brazil. The data takes into account some of the main ‘green’ indicators in international markets.

According to the study, 51 of 57 company sustainability indexes Morningstar, analyzed by BlackRock, had better results than those considered ‘traditional’. A similar result was also observed in the fund analysis company’s indicators Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), in which 15 out of 17 sustainability indexes also yielded more than their ‘common’ equivalents.

In Brazil, B3’s stock indices show the same behavior in the year considered until last Friday, 15. The losses of Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian stock market, totaled in 32.9%, were higher than the 28.19% of Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of B3, where are the companies considered green.

Green finance

The favorable result of sustainable investments, instead of traditional ones, comes at a time when private organizations, such as the World Economic Forum (IMF) and BlackRock itself, in addition to other authorities, such as the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), prioritize issues related to environmental, governmental and social issues.

Last week, the BIS published a paper advocating that the banking and financial sectors develop “green finance” and find a sustainable solution to the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In its report, BlackRock points out that, although the time period analyzed by the study is short, the resistance of sustainable investments is in line with that observed by the American manager, during thes recessions from 2015 to 2016 and still 2018. “In addition, these results are in line with BlackRock research published since mid-2018, demonstrating that sustainable strategies do not require giving up profit and are characterized by stability.”

Growing preference for sustainable funds

The study also shows that, although the crisis in the oil market in the first quarter of 2020 affected far less sustainable investments, it is not possible to say that the energy sector was the one that favored them compared to traditional options. “Performance below the market in the traditional segment due to energy [especialmente, petróleo e gás], explains only part of the superior performance of sustainable funds “, write BlackRock analysts.

In assessing issues related to sustainability, the specialists of the American manager noted that green companies have “a particularly strong performance on topics that include customer relations, corporate culture and management effectiveness, providing positive perspectives on stability during the current crisis. “

In the first three months of 2020, demand for investment funds and index funds, which are linked to environmental issues, grew. “Sustainable global open funds have captured $ 40.5 billion [no primeiro trimestre], a growth of 41% compared to the same period last year, “says the report.

