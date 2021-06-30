Sustainable finance regulation should focus on emerging markets

(Bloomberg) – Sustainable finance regulation in rich countries generally bypasses poorer regions that have the greatest need for access to cheap capital, slowing global efforts against climate change, according to a report by University researchers College London.

Access to low-cost finance is vital for developing economies to avoid a “sustainable investment trap” and instead transition to renewables. The researchers criticized the European Union’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) for overlooking the impact of investment outside of Europe and into emerging markets.

“We do not believe it is fair that regions where people are already losing their lives and livelihoods due to the severe impacts of climate change also have to pay a high cost of financing to switch to renewable energy,” said lead author, Nadia Ameli, an academic at the University’s Institute for Sustainable Resources. “Radical changes in financial frameworks are needed to better allocate capital to the regions that need it most.”

Using environmental, social and governance factors to filter out low-carbon investments tends to penalize countries with low standards of democracy, transparency and human rights, the authors said. Investment approaches based on financial risk are also likely to work against regions most exposed to the physical impact of a changing climate.

However, for the world to limit dangerous global warming, the location of clean energy investments should matter, they said. While by some estimates, sales of green bonds in emerging markets, which are used to finance projects to reduce emissions, will double to $ 100 billion by 2023, that’s a fraction of a global ESG (environmental) debt market. , social and corporate governance) for more than US $ 3 trillion.

The researchers recommended that the International Monetary Fund encourage investment in more vulnerable economies through financial assistance to offset physical climate risks. They praised China’s sustainable financing guidelines for defining ways in which Chinese investors could finance a low-carbon transition abroad.

Policymakers from around the world have the opportunity to establish a joint approach at a United Nations climate summit to be held later this year in Scotland, although this month the leaders of the Group of Seven did not follow through on a promise made ago. a decade of mobilizing $ 100 billion a year in financing to help the poorest countries tackle climate change.

“There is a growing belief that, with the drastic drop in the global average cost of renewables, it will be much easier for the developing world to decarbonise,” said co-author Michael Grubb, also of the Sustainable Resources Institute of the said college. “Our analysis shows that significant obstacles remain, especially given the difficulties many of these countries have in accessing capital on the same terms.”

