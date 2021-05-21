Sustainable Finance Expansion Increases Hiring at ASG

(Bloomberg) – Banks accelerate hiring to gain market share in sustainable debt, one of the fastest growing areas of finance.

Financial firms such as Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc hired professionals for bond issuance, research or global sustainability positions this year to form teams. In addition to hunting down talent, they seek the expertise of scientists, politicians, and think tanks.

“We are actively hiring, generally we receive more than 100 resumes per position,” said Arthur Krebbers, head of sustainability and corporations at NatWest Markets Plc, whose expansion placed the company in the top 10 underwriters of sustainable debt this year.

The talent search shows the expansion of debt linked to environmental, social or corporate governance (ESG) factors, as an emerging class of cash-generating assets for banks. They’ve already earned an estimated $ 1.8 billion in commissions so far this year from such clients, and that will likely increase in a market that could increase fivefold, to $ 11 trillion by 2025, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

This is also part of a broader effort by banks to accompany the push by global authorities towards a lower carbon future. They now earn even more in commissions for raising money from fossil fuel customers, but are under pressure from activists and shareholders to exit such businesses.

The result is strong demand for experienced ESG professionals, with total compensation that easily reaches seven digits for senior global directors, according to Chris Gower, CEO of recruiting firm Lawbrook Partners.

It is a change for an area previously considered niche and often concentrated in junior bankers, many of whom were women. Now, as investors track female board participation, it’s an opportunity to scale.

Read more

Original Note: A Surge in Ethical Finance Is Making ESG a Hot Item on Resumes

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP