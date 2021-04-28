Sussex to join Joe Biden in concert for Covid vaccination

About their participation Meghan and Harry said in the statement that they hope that the whole world will soon be recover from the coronavirus crisis. “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle, together. Now we have to recover and heal together”Commented the couple.

This will be the Sussexes’ first public event following their historic interview with Oprah Winfrey and the funeral of Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The main objective of the concert is to rediscover the whole world and make it clear that the distribution of the vaccine must be equitable and that when everyone has it, we will all benefit.