The suspected cases of Covid-19 continue to increase in Nicaragua and at the Lenín Fonseca hospital, located in Managua alone, at least 12 people have been unofficially known, of whom two are doctors who have been sent home for days since they were not his health situation is serious.

To these are added three other possible cases in the Humberto Alvarado hospital and two in private clinics in Masaya. All have symptoms of Covid-19 and as for those in Managua, according to a Lenín Fonseca medical source who requested anonymity, the results of the tests are pending, “but they present all the symptoms,” he says.

However, the authorities of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) have not referred in this regard and in the last report provided, the general secretary, Carlos Sáenz, all he said was that there are “15 people in care and responsible and permanent monitoring” and three active cases.

This occurs in a context of secrecy on the part of the Minsa regarding Covid-19, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) since March 11 and which globally has infected 3.2 million people and caused it death to 230,104 of these.

Minsa debt

Doctors specialized in epidemiology have insisted on the importance of transparency regarding the real situation of Covid-19 in the country, so that the population is more prepared and avoids outbreaks of contagion.

But this has been ignored by the health authorities and proof of this is that in recent days they have known two men who died and were immediately buried in sealed coffins. Both presented symptoms of the coronavirus, but no Minsa authority has provided an explanation.

On the other hand, LA PRENSA has been denied the opportunity to ask why they have not been invited to any of the press conferences that the Secretary General of Minsa gives every day. Only the official media have access.

From the first case

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. Seven days later, on March 18, Nicaraguan authorities confirmed the first case, which involved a 40-year-old man who had traveled to Panama, which is the most affected country in Central America.

As the days have passed, the Minsa has confirmed more cases, drop by drop, and currently maintains that there are 14, of which three are active and four have died.

This is what is official because there is underreporting and also that cases and complaints about people with clear symptoms of Covid-19 have gone viral on social networks but have not been taken into account by the health authorities.