Suspension of the VAR will show the dependence and misuse of this tool in the Mx League: Archundia

Karla Torrijos

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 13, 2020, p. a10

The possibility of not using video arbitration (VAR) in the resumption of the Mx League will show that the referees are abusing this tool and that they are also misusing it; likewise, a step backwards will be taken in terms of understanding its correct functioning, considered the former whistle Armando Archundia.

Last Friday, FIFA and the International Board (IFAB), guarantor of soccer laws, authorized two provisional measures to try to reduce the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on world football: suspend the use of VAR and allow five substitutions for match, instead of three.

These measures, as announced by both organizations, will be applicable as of the reactivation of the competitions, and each soccer federation will be able to choose whether to use them or not.

In this regard, Archundia pointed out that if it is decided to dispense with the VAR in the Mexican tournament, the referees “will have to work at forced marches to get used to not using it. I think that two or three weeks before the competition starts again they are going to have to practice and get it out of their minds, but above all they will have to focus on making their decisions the best one.

“Today Arturo Ángeles, who is the instructor and compadre of Arturo Brizio (president of the Arbitration Commission) will have to get his batteries up and do everything possible to prevent the whistles from getting into trouble, since many are already very used to this system and do not make their own decisions, rather wait for instructions from above.

I really don’t know what referees like Diego Montaño, Adonaí Escobedo, Fernando Guerrero and Jorge Isaac Rojas are going to do, who are some of those who have already become very dependent on this tool. It seems to me that they will have no choice but to adapt again to what the past was in order to work better.

▲ The former whistle pointed out that many Mexican referees are already very used to this system and do not make their own decisions, rather they wait for instructions from above.Photo Jam Media

He explained that the authorization of FIFA and IFAB not to use the VAR during the completion of soccer tournaments is mainly due to an attempt to reduce costs; However, he estimated that not even two weeks will pass and they will already be asking him to return. If using it there are serious errors, without it I think there will be many more.

The former referee, who participated in the World Cups in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010, indicated that this dependence on the VAR in Mexican soccer is due to the fact that the referees were more exposed to this instrument.

“In Mexico they have forgotten that VAR is a tool, not a system, that serves to help whistlers make better decisions and, above all, so that the spirit of fair play always prevails; that is, that a team does not obtain a result due to a manifest or serious arbitration error.

Its first slogan is: maximum efficiency, minimum interference, and in the national football it is the other way around, here it is maximum interference, minimum efficiency, because everyone was already using it as a system, not as a tool.

He added that the second point that has been left aside is not looking where there is not. Soccer is a contact sport and there will always be friction, but if there is no serious one, there is no reason to investigate, and here they do it to exhaustion, that generates a disparity of criteria in the same referee.

He noted that the third precept that is ignored is that the VAR only has to interfere when there is a flagrant and manifest error; that is, a move that everyone noticed except the referee, or if he was wrong to caution or send off a player and sports justice is not prevailing, but today the VAR intervenes in everything, this tool is supposed to used once every three games, and in Mexico it is used three times in a single meeting, minimum.

