Suspension of the registration tax increase doubles vehicle sales

Companies and rental companies are launching to renew their fleets and the purchases of the last days have tripled.

Back to the sale of vehicles in our country. The decision of the Senate to suspend the increase in the registration tax until 2022 has encouraged both individuals and companies and ‘rent a car’ to release the summer at the wheel of a new car and, since the measure came into force on 11 July, the number of registrations has doubled, according to MSI data for Unoauto, Sumauto’s specialized new vehicle portal.

The numbers speak for themselves. If in our country last week there were, on average, 2,148 registrations per day, since the suspension became effective, sales surpassed, comfortably, 5,200 vehicles both on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13. A clear sign that part of that retained demand that was in the market has surfaced and it is not for less, since the increase in registration tax made the price more expensive by 5% sale of half of the current offer, according to ANFAC.

The increase in the number of registrations has been the general trend in all channels. From the individuals who will now make their summer trip at the wheel of a new vehicle and who have gone from buying fewer than 800 vehicles to around 2,000 a day… Even the companies that have waited until now to renew part of their fleet, thus tripling the purchases they made in recent days.

Something similar happens with the ‘rent a car’, who begin to see how tourism gradually recovers; they only registered 1,341 vehicles on Tuesday, when a week earlier they only did so with 469. However, the fact that Spain appears on the “black list” of some European countries throws up some uncertainty and causes large deviations.

The sector has received the Senate’s decision as water in May, since sales in July started below forecasts. With this regulatory push, new car sales could exceed 90,000 registrations in July, according to MSI, still 24% below those achieved a year ago, when the ‘over-registration’ after the pandemic stopped led to a concentration in the months of June and July a good part of what was not sold in the previous three.

According to Unoauto’s spokesman, Ignacio Gacía Rojí, “the vehicle registration market has started to gain a bit of traction after a few months in which it was with the handbrake on. With the economic recovery in the making and the psychological and pecuniary injection of the suspension of the registration tax, that dammed demand can be uncovered. It is time for dealerships and sales to rely on specialized auto shop windows to give visibility to their vehicle offer and get potential buyers who materialize in sales ”.