The first new television season in the coronavirus era faces an understandably delicate start that comes with a disclaimer: the comedy and drama series announced for the fall of 2020 and beyond will air … if they do occur.

Studios, unions and unions are coming together to find a way to ease an almost complete production shutdown, amid the nation’s efforts to curb the pandemic. As streaming services premiere series throughout the year, broadcasters still rely heavily on a September filled with fanfare and high-profile shows.

How that will happen is a mystery that only a masochistic writer could conceive.

Gabrielle Union, who produces and stars with Jessica Alba “L.A.’s Finest” for the cable channel Spectrum, is among those awaiting guidance on how to safely return to work. The police drama combines action sequences and shootings with more intimate scenes, a sample of the challenges between social distancing and the demands of history.

“When everyone gives us the green light to return, we will have to be flexible and open to this new normal, whatever it may look like,” Union said.

Just four months before the Emmy Awards ceremony on September 20 kicks off the traditional season of networks that include ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC, the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 is daunting. Even well-stocked services like Netflix or the HBO cable channel, with fully produced new series on hand, should be on the lookout for a prolonged outage.

Neal Baer, ​​a physician, screenwriter and TV producer (“ER”, “Designated Survivor”), had a succinct answer when asked if a production would begin given the questions about the disease, including whether coronavirus antibodies can confer immunity.

“No way,” said Baer. “I am not going to put people at potential risk.”

While the Alliance of Film and Television Producers is spearheading a broad industry effort with health and government officials to create safety protocols, there is also what one executive called makeshift “think tanks” looking for solutions.

“Some have lawyers and doctors involved. I attend a weekly group that brought together a cinematographer, and we keep adding people who run production companies, recording studios, ”said Matt Birch, co-president of physical production for the multinational talent agency APA.

Supervisors and producers of visual effects are in high demand, Birch said, because creating what cannot be filmed is required. Among the steps that industry members say are being considered: making scenes with fewer actors and shorter production schedules, as well as more animated projects.

A critical issue is insurance that covers losses from production delays or cost overruns, said Carolyn Hunt, a Los Angeles entertainment attorney who handles film and TV financial deals. He indicated that virtually all policies are excluding coverage related to COVID-19.

“That complicates things a lot, so a lot of people are waiting to see what happens to that,” said Hunt.

Meanwhile, the networks are improvising calendars and, in Hollywood style, waiting for a happy ending.

When Fox announced its fall schedule, it included a rebroadcast of the first season of “LA’s Finest,” along with two series the network originally planned to release in the spring: “Filthy Rich” with Kim Cattrall and the tech thriller “neXt. ”With John Slattery.

The reason the trio of shows got a spot on the coveted fall schedule: They were completely ready.

The same was true for several upcoming CW releases including “Swamp Thing,” canceled after a streak for a season, and imports from Britain and Canada. But those are just tentative reservations for CW, which announced it is moving the start of the new season to January 2021, quickly dubbed “the new fall.”

ABC and NBC have not disclosed their plans, and CBS said a handful of new series will join veterans like “NCIS,” but has yet to release dates. In a typical year, the networks would have already released their fall releases in elaborate presentations to advertisers at Carnegie Hall and other venues in New York.

The studios doing the CW series aim to start production in September of the shows that will premiere in January, the chain’s president and CEO Mark Pedowitz said. When asked if the calendar was realistic, their response was: “As realistic as anything else right now.”

Movie and TV magnate Tyler Perry could lead the way. His study in Georgia, one of the states that is easing restrictions on the coronavirus, plans to reopen in July to produce two series for BET. Their preventive measures will include testing and isolation in the Atlanta study for the cast and crew.

There are other options, although far away. Iceland plans to ease travel restrictions in mid-June and is preparing guidelines for the recordings, said producer Leifur Dagfinnsson, whose credits include two “Star Wars” movies and the series “Sense8” and “His Dark Materials.” The country offers its dramatic landscapes, studios in London, a three-hour flight from Reykjavik, and an emphasis on coronavirus testing.

There are also alternatives to traditional super-produced series. CBS aired a socially distancing episode of their drama “All Rise” using digital technology, and the hosts of the late-night talk shows are being praised for broadcasting from their homes with their families in support.

That’s not the future envisioned by Laura Kennedy, CEO of Avalon, the British-American production company behind HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and FX’s comedy “Breeders.”

“It really is an industry that cries out for team effort and personal reaction, including from the script rooms where people feed back,” Kennedy said.

A safe return to work is an exciting thing to expect, said “This Is Us” actress Mandy Moore. She and other cast members of the NBC drama recently reconnected via Zoom as they await information on when season five production may begin.

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be a part of this series and do a job that we are all so proud of, but we also understand that there are bigger problems in the world,” said Moore.