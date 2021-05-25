Suspenders down! Anastasia Kvitko dazzles with her micro top | Instagram

The russian model Anastasia Kvitko surprised her fans with a Photo that she recently shared in her stories, where she shows her pretty figure with a top that she was about to show off.

Kvitko was wearing a skinny jeans and a top with very thin straps, the same ones that fell over her shoulder.

Maybe some of his fans were waiting for him to finish falling so they could see a little more than he should, especially since he was on his back and only saw a little.

In his description he stated that during the morning he had made some air, we can see this in his photo because the hair of the beautiful celebrity of networks was also a bit tousled.

This picture Anastasia kvitko He shared it through his stories which, as you well know, are deleted 24 hours after publication, fortunately we managed to download them for you.

The beautiful model is also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Because she is the possessor of big curves like the socialite.

The image seems to have been taken near a parking lot in a large building from what can be appreciated, this very urban way of showing off its silhouette only Kvitko can do it with such grace.