Suspended the WBA world minimum weight due to the health situation in Thailand

The WBA world championship fight of the minimum weight that was to have been played yesterday in Thailand between Thammanoon Niyomtrong Y Siridech Deebook It was suddenly canceled due to the delicate situation related to the pandemic in the Asian country.

The Thai authorities have extended the state of alarm in the country until July, at least, canceling all events that involve concentrations of people until then.

Therefore, the relocation of a date for the combat does not seem easy and would, in the best of cases and taking into account the necessary preparation of the fighters, for August.