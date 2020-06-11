Mexico City.- A children’s stay located in the Jardines de Morelos neighborhood, reopened last Monday and housing 15 minors, and three premises of the Central de Abasto de Ecatepec, State of Mexico, were suspended by municipal authorities for failing to comply with sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

The “Frida Kahlo” Child Care Center, located on Miguel Hidalgo Avenue, Jardines de Morelos neighborhood, was reopened on June 8 and there were 15 minors inside, despite the fact that the State of Mexico is at Red Light for the Covid-19 pandemic and such activity is provisionally restricted.

A citizen complaint alerted about the reopening of the place, so that personnel from the areas of Economic Development, Urban Development and Public Works, Comptroller, Public Security and Civil Protection went to the nursery and found that there were about 15 children inside, reason why they notified the managers and placed suspension seals in the establishment.

According to neighbors, since Monday June 8 the nursery resumed its activities and allowed the entry of minors, without abiding by the provisions of the authorities to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Municipal authorities also carried out an operation at the Ecatepec Supply Center to supervise the due compliance with sanitary measures, where they detected three commercial premises that did not comply with them.

The three premises were suspended, which lacked documentation to guarantee their legal operation and did not comply 100% with sanitary measures, including not delimiting spaces to maintain a healthy distance, in addition to obstructing passage in corridors, which causes crowding of people and increased risk of infection.

During the tour, the municipal authorities made recommendations to the tenants to comply with the signaling of the healthy distance and the use of face masks and antibacterial gel.

In the same way they invited consumers who come to this place to abide by the indications and only one member per family enters to make the purchases, to which they reminded that the use of mouthguards is mandatory to enter the establishments and reduce the risk of infections.

