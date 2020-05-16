Santo Domingo, RD.

The executive vice president of the National Council for Private Enterprise (CONEP), César Dargam, considered the decision announced by the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor), which reported that he ordered the suspension of commercial operations, to be an error. on Ikea Dominicana and Casa Cuesta lines.

“I read this news with surprise, and I read it again thinking it was a mistake. Health continues to be the priority, but at a time when ways are proposed for a safe restart, this measure is unwise, discriminatory and counterproductive! ”Said Dargam on his Twitter account.

The head of the institution, Anina Del Castillo, maintained that the companies dedicated to the sale of furniture, household appliances and other household items are not authorized to market their products either in person or online until the exception period remains. decreed by the Executive Power.

“Although these companies are selling through platforms for the process of selling and dispatching the products, it requires personnel who will have to leave their homes and move around the streets, which reduces the effectiveness of the measures of social containment that They are necessary to reduce the risk of contagion, “emphasized the official.

Technological businessman believe is a hard hit

In the same way, the technological businessman Arturo López Valerio indicated that digital commerce has been dealt a “hard blow” with the measure announced this Friday.

He considered that the provision demonstrates how in the foundations of public policy makers and executors “digitization has not even reached digital transformation, and that at the same time the state of emergency measures were not thought of in the existence of companies that could sell online ”.

He understands that in the current circumstances the digital economy is contributing “thousands” of jobs that have been created thanks to the possibility of sending products to the home through messaging.

The technological entrepreneur stated that the revenues of Dominican companies have to be digitized in order to combat and coexist with COVID-19.

“The State cannot claim that with FASE, Stay at Home, Solidarity, or the Digital Republic they can sustain the economy. That was solved by the private sector through free competition, “he assured.

He said that the 850 million dollars that the digital economy will generate by 2020, according to the report by the Tabuga firm, will help the country to recover the foreign exchange that is being lost due to remittances and tourism. “The private sector has the capacity to get ahead, but they have to let it work,” added Arturo López Valerio.

