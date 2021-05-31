Suspected of planning a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart

Texas – Texas authorities arrested an accused man who allegedly planned to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart, and a search of the suspect’s home found firearms, ammunition and materials that officials described as “radical ideological paraphernalia.”

Miami World / telemundo51

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday in Kerrville and charged with making a “terrorist threat to create public fear of serious injury,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

Investigators said they intercepted a message Blevins posted on social media Thursday stating that he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting” and that the threat included Walmart. Blevins was arrested the next day.

Authorities searched the suspect’s home and, according to the statement, “firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, and paraphernalia of radical ideology, including books, flags and handwritten documents, were seized.”

Blevins was on felony probation and was not supposed to have weapons, according to the statement.

He was booked into the Kerr County Jail in Kerrville, a city about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio. The jail records did not include an attorney who could comment on Blevins’ behalf.