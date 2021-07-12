Suspected mastermind of assassination of Haitian president falls

The Haitian police announced tonight the arrest of a Haitian citizen “who had political objectives” by recruiting the command that assassinated President Jovenel Moise on Tuesday night to Wednesday.

“He is an individual who entered Haiti aboard a private plane for political purposes,” said Léon Charles, director of the national police.

Upon his arrival in his country in June, Charles Emmanuel Sanon, 63, of Haitian nationality, was accompanied by several Colombians in charge of ensuring his safety, according to details provided during a press conference in the presence of several ministers.

“Then the mission changed,” explained Charles. “The mission was to arrest the President of the Republic and from there the operation was mounted: then 22 more people entered Haiti,” he added.

Interrogations of the 18 Colombian citizens detained on Wednesday allowed police to learn that Charles Emmanuel Sanon had recruited the 26 members of the command through a Venezuelan security company called CTU, based in Florida.

“When we, the police, blocked the advance of these bandits after they had committed their crime, the first person one of the attackers called was Charles Emmanuel Sanon. He contacted two other people whom we consider to be the intellectual authors of the crime. assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, “said Léon Charles without detailing the identity of these two suspects.

US officials from the FBI, the State Department, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security arrived in Haiti on Sunday and met with the director general of the national police.

The US delegation held separate meetings with the main local political actors, including Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

“I met with the US delegation and together we value the Senate resolution that elected me interim president of the Republic,” Senate President Joseph Lambert tweeted on Sunday.

Four days after the assassination of the head of state, gray areas persist over the murder of Jovenel Moise, attacked at his heavily guarded private residence.

