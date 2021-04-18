Suspect of killing Hispanic in NJ arrested in Florida, leaving 3 orphans



Ariel Dumit.

Photo: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

Ariel Dumit was arrested in Florida on suspicion of killing Christian Lee Parra in February in New Jersey.

Dumit, 35, was arrested by US Marshals in connection with the fatal shooting on the night of February 28 in Jersey City, Hudson County prosecutors confirmed yesterday.

The crime took place in the parking lot of a “BJ’s Warehouse” at Marin Boulevard and Second St. Responding police found a man, later identified as Parra, 34, with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center shortly after.

A homicide investigation of almost two months conducted by Hudson County prosecutors, local law enforcement, and US Marshals in the tri-state area and Florida, He led them to Dumit, a resident of New Port Richey.

Dumit was arrested on Thursday and was awaiting extradition procedures to be taken back to New Jersey. He was charged with first degree murder and two counts of illegal possession of weapons, Pix11 reported.

The reasons for the crime, which devastated Parra’s family, leaving a widow and three young children orphans are unclear.

Ariel Dumit is charged with the murder of Christian Parra, a father who was shot on February 28 and who orphaned two girls and a boy. Https://t.co/zfTPiP6QZ1 – Univision New York (@univisionNY) April 17, 2021