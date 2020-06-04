British authorities identified a new suspect that could be involved in the case of Madeleine Mccann, the little girl disappeared most famous in the world.

The subject is currently prisoner and she is a 43-year-old German citizen who was in Portugal at the same time that the little girl went missing without a trace.

#MadeleineMcCann | Significant Investigative Update Suspect identified as 43yo German man. We reveal 2 vehicles suspect is known to have used around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance & phone numbers relevant to investigation. 📽️ | DCI Cranwell appeals for public assistance – Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2020

It should be remembered that Madeleine Mccann is a little girl English woman who disappeared on May 3, 2007, when she was on vacation with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

That day the parents of the minor went out to dinner with some friends and left the little girl asleep with her two brothers; When the adults returned to the place of accommodation they realized that the little girl of almost four years was not there.

All this fuss over this one kid, she best come through like this #MadeleineMccann pic.twitter.com/LzUFh7tu1n – More Mashallah ٠R٨YN٤٠! 🇸🇩 (@rayne_bellx) June 3, 2020

What is known about the new suspect in the case Madeleine Mccann?

According to Scotland Yard police, the suspect He is German and 43 years old. When the minor disappeared, she was in Praia da Luz, Portugal and was driving a VW T3 Westfalia motorhome, with the upper part of the body white and the lower part yellow.

The subject, who was 30 years old when Madeleine Mccann was reported as disappeared, this prisoner and he was repeatedly convicted of sexual crimes, including child abuse.

** BREAKING **

German prisoner is new suspect in #MadeleineMccann case Police believe the 43 year old

* received a long phone call in moments before the disappearance

* re-registered a car the day after

* was living in a campervan in Praia da Luz German police seize both vehicles pic.twitter.com/QHnWhe6aUN – Gareth Owen (@GarethITV) June 3, 2020

The alleged suspect was described as a white man with short blond hair and a slim complexion. So far, it is believed that on May 3, 2007, she was near the place where the minor was last seen.

In addition, he made a phone call from a Portuguese mobile number to an unknown person, which lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Mate they actually have a Madeleine McCann suspect WHAT IS HAPPENING THIS YEAR pic.twitter.com/W1o8VkUywu – Georgia (@GwithEmotions) June 3, 2020

