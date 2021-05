The suspect is Farrakhan Muhammad.

Photo: NYPD / Getty Images

Sources of New York City Police Department reported that Farralhan Muhammad, the suspect in the shooting in Times Square last Saturday that left three injured, including a 4-year-old Hispanic girl, was arrested on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Uniformed indicated that the suspect would be extradited to New York in the next few hours, to face various criminal charges.

-News in development