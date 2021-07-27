Suspect in the death of 4 people at a Georgia spa pleaded guilty

15 minutes. Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in the shooting that killed four people last March at a spa in Cherokee County, Georgia, pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday.

Long, 21, is the author of 2 other shootings in Atlanta massage parlors that night, in which 4 other people were killed. The authorities formally charged him with a score of charges, including several of murders. Prosecutors are asking for life in prison without the possibility of parole and are expecting the charges to be grouped.

In relation to these 4 victims, 3 of them were of Asian origin and 2 worked in the establishment. The killings occurred during a wave of attacks against the Asian American community in the United States, a year after the coronavirus crisis broke out and amid racist rhetoric with which some sectors blamed China for the pandemic.

The facts

According to the evidence provided by prosecutors, Long paid for a massage service and then shot those people he encountered before leaving the establishment, including the aforementioned workers and one of the clients.

6 people survived the shooting, which lasted just under 10 minutes. Prosecutors showed that Long left the store at around 4:50 a.m. local time. He then went to 2 spas in Atlanta where 4 other people were also killed in 2 shootings.

The NGO Stop AAPI Hate, which examines hate crimes against the Asian community, recalled after these 2 attacks that in just one year almost 3,800 violent incidents had been recorded. It adds that women are the ones who suffer disproportionately most of them.